Eversource Awards Fleet Vehicle Efficiency Business to Derive Systems

Derive Systems Inc. will provide Eversource, New England’s largest utility with 4.3 million electricity, natural gas and water customers, with carbon reduction technology to lower emissions and fuel costs across its fleet.

“The VQ Efficiency Platform for Derive has already saved our fleet 10-12 percent on miles per gallon fuel costs,” says Michael Rorison, director of fleet operations at Eversource. “In addition to the efficiency and carbon reduction benefits, lowering idle speeds and having a range of engine control unit oversight means our linesmen working out in the field can keep the cabin temperature regulated in trucks and remain a little cooler while they do their work.”

Eversource is a public utility with approximately 9,300 employees, and it fields over 5,500 vehicles and pieces of equipment to service its customers. The vehicles include pick-up trucks, service vans and bucket trucks. Eversource is engaged with a variety of pollution control and fuel cost savings devices, and Derive’s VQ Efficiency is a significant part of the equation.

Another benefit Eversource is enjoying from the adoption of VQ Efficiency is noise reduction. Rorison notes that service technicians and line workers must restore power in tough climate conditions and often in the middle of the night. Having lower idle speeds while they work means families are not disturbed by the utility work.

Rorison stated that improving the existing Eversource fleet with software engine calibrations is vitally important to reach its near-term sustainability goals. In addition, as part of its goal to achieve carbon neutrality in its operations by 2030, Eversource will increase EVs in its fleet, from 16.9% electric to 26% of their bucket truck fleet.

Much of the fuel savings created by Derive’s software comes from installations on light-duty trucks, including the Eversource Chevy Colorado service pick-up trucks. Eversource has already purchased 1,243 Derive VQ Efficiency licenses in a first wave and will leverage 2,000 Derive VQ Efficiency carbon emission reduction technology licenses by 2022.

“Derive Systems is grateful to work with an environmentally progressive company like Eversource on fleet efficiency,” explains John Oechsle, CEO of Derive Systems. “Eversource is an EPA Energy Star Partner of the Year, and we applaud the corporate commitment to sustainability as Derive also supports EPA Clean Air initiatives.”