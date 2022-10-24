EV Mobility Signs EV Deal for Westgate Resort

EV Mobility LLC, an all-electric vehicle (EV) car-sharing platform and Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino have signed an agreement to deploy EVs for hotel and timeshare guests.

“We are excited to partner with Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino as the first hotel in their portfolio offering transportation to guests as part of the experience,” says Ramy El-Batrawi, CEO of EV Mobility “We expect high utilization from timeshare owners.”

The Teslas will add to Westgate’s amenities offered at the property. By having on-demand EVs on site, guests will find it more convenient to get around during their stay, eliminating the expensive and inconvenient need of traditional rental cars.

