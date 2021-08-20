EV Battery Maker Moves U.S. Headquarters to California

Octillion Power Systems, a lithium-ion battery provider, has moved to its new headquarters in Richmond, Calif. The company’s North and South American operations will be based there.

Octillion also has relocated a battery manufacturing line from its previous facility in Hayward, Calif., where the company has operated since its founding in 2009.

“With demand for lithium-ion batteries continuing to grow, the new facility gives us a lot more space to expand,” says Paul Beach, president of Octillion. “It’s a terrific location on the San Francisco Bay. We love being in the heart of the action, in northern California, when it comes to electric vehicles, clean energy and sustainability. This is a great time to be in this business.”

Octillion is a global supplier of advanced high-density lithium-ion battery packs for passenger cars, trucks, buses, and energy-storage systems. The company has operations in 16 locations in Asia, Europe and North America. Battery manufacturing facilities operated by Octillion are located in the U.S., China and India.

Globally, Octillion has more than 4 GWh of production capacity. The company has delivered more than 300,000 EV batteries to the global EV market.