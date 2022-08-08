Ethos, Signs Financing Deal with Havo to Build Commercial Electric Vans

Ethos Asset Management Inc. USA, has signed a new long-term financing partnership with Havo Inc., as demand for commercial vans grows from 480,000 to 1.1 million per year driven by last-mile logistics. The partnership provides long-term financing to Havo Inc. for developing and building electric commercial vehicles, software, charging solutions and services designed to help lower operating costs and improve efficiency while helping businesses reach their sustainability goals. Ethos has committed to providing significant capital that will continue for several years.

“We’re delighted to partner with Havo Inc., to provide financing for their unique solution to a major U.S. problem,” states Carlos Santos, CEO of Ethos Asset Management Inc. “Havo’s EV platform has been designed from the ground up specifically for delivery fleet vehicles to maximize efficiency, safety and functionality bringing together charging, full fleet telematics, mobile servicing, nationwide service centers, purchasing and insurance into a single platform. All built for commercial customers’ needs.”

“We had no doubts about the opportunity presented to us by the dynamic and passionate CEO and founder, Kendall Chow, who brings expertise in hardware, software, supply chain, manufacturing and data,” continues Santos. “We look forward to a long-term partnership and seeing Havo Vans roll out onto our U.S. roads and highways.”

“We’re thrilled to be working with Carlos Santos and the team at Ethos to bring Havo’s leading last-mile commercial EVs to market,” comments Kendall Chow, CEO and founder of Havo Inc. “Ethos’ commitment and investment thesis in sustainability and transportation aligns well with Havo’s climate first goals. The current demand for commercial EV’s far outpaces supply, and we look forward to a long-term partnership with Ethos as we address the US market’s rapidly growing need for reliable EV delivery fleets.”

“AHI is very pleased to have a role in this partnership between Ethos and Havo,” adds Hans Kastensmith, CEO of Attributed Holdings Inc. (AHI), an Ethos USA Associate. “Both are extremely innovative companies. As Ethos puts more emphasis globally on financing green solutions, there could not have been a better time, nor a better partner than Havo with its focus on electric light duty vehicles.”