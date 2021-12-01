EO Charging Files Patent for New Fleet Charging Technology

EO Charging has filed a new technology patent that will transform the smart charging of electric vehicle (EV) fleets. EO’s new ISO 15118-compliant EV chargers and software will unlock the future integration of commercial EVs into the smart grid (V2G) and leverage AI and machine learning (ML) to provide both public and private fleets of cars, vans, trucks and buses with a more secure and cost-effective charging solution.

Since its introduction in 2014, functional implementations of the ISO 15118 standard have been predominantly used by DC charge point operators. Bringing learnings from operators already using plug&charge capable DC chargers across Europe, EO has harnessed the same communication technology but applied it in a fleet scenario where AC chargers are more widely utilized. EO can now perform smart AC charging on legacy fleet vehicles that are not compliant with the 15118 standard.

The new technology works by permitting a two-way exchange of information between EV and AC charging units, removing the need for third-party telematics providers and reducing the hassle of large-scale fleet electrification. The EV charger automatically authenticates a vehicle’s ID, allowing the built-in software to assess state of charge (SOC) and regulate the charge session based on the vehicle’s operational requirements and the depot’s real-time energy profile.

“Plug&charge has had a hugely positive impact in the public charging space, creating a seamless and efficient charging experience for drivers,” says Charlie Jardine, CEO and founder of EO Charging. “However, it was exclusive to DC charging stations and therefore financially prohibitive for many users. EO can now bring this technology to fleet operators, harnessing its benefits for our customers around the world and across multiple charging systems. We’re the first to introduce an integrated AC plug&charge charging solution for fleets.”

A live trial of the new technology is scheduled with EO’s largest fleet customer in early 2022, for which EO has installed and manages more than 4,400 chargers in almost 70 depots, across seven countries in Europe.

“Our patented technology not only brings significant benefits to fleet operators today, but also lays the groundwork for true V2G charging for the future across both AC and DC solutions,” states Richard Earl, R&D director at EO Charging. “As we continue to expand into new markets like the U.S., and North America overall, our R&D team will continue to be heavily focused on V2G charging, as well as AI and ML based software technologies. We recognize these as a vital pillars of successful global fleet electrification.”