Environmental 360 Solutions Adds EV Mack Trucks to Fleet Operations

Environmental 360 Solutions (E360S), headquartered in Aurora, Ontario, Canada, has ordered Mack Trucks’ Mack LR Electric model to help the company achieve its environmental and sustainability goals. The Mack LR Electric will operate in a residential area in either Quebec or British Columbia and will feature an automated side loader from Labrie.

“Mack is pleased that E360S opted to make its first electric refuse vehicle purchase a Mack LR Electric model,” says Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks’ senior vice president of sales and commercial operations. “As the industry continues to move toward electrification, Mack has an ongoing commitment to fulfill customers’ sustainability goals, as well as Mack’s goal of having 35 percent of its sales be for electric vehicles by 2030.”

Founded in 2018 by Donato Ardellini, E360S is a North American environmental management company. It provides environmental and waste management solutions to municipalities, industrial commercial and institutional customers. The company operates in Alberta, Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia. E360S currently has more than 170 refuse vehicles and wanted to add an electric vehicle to its fleet. The company began researching, and Mack was its top choice, says Gio Procaccini, E360S’ director of fleet and branding.

“We have a great relationship already with Mack Trucks, and we knew that the next generation Mack LR Electric was the vehicle we wanted to purchase,” Procaccini adds. “Mack has a strong presence in the refuse industry, and the LR Electric is based on proven technology, so we are very much looking forward to receiving our order.”

“The industry, and the world, is going to be more green, and we want to be on the forefront of that and order more Mack LR Electrics for residential areas,” Procaccini continues. E360S plans to order more LR Electric models.