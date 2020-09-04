Enterprise, University of Pittsburgh Partner to Upgrade Fleet

The University of Pittsburgh is expanding its existing partnership with Enterprise and entering into an agreement with Enterprise Fleet Management, an affiliate of Enterprise Holdings Inc. and a global car rental provider. The partnership will help the University of Pittsburgh reduce costs and upgrade its fleet with alternative energy vehicles – which will further support the university’s commitment to making the campus carbon neutral by 2037.

Enterprise Fleet Management will lease a total of 268 electric and hybrid vehicles to the University of Pittsburgh, allowing them to enjoy the benefits of new, well-maintained vehicles that use greener vehicle technology. To start, 32 new vehicles – including pickup trucks, cargo vans and passenger vans – will be delivered for use by the University of Pittsburgh’s facilities department, faculty and staff. Overall, the agreement is projected to save the university $750,000 over the next five years.

Enterprise and the University of Pittsburgh have maintained a long-standing partnership for the past 20 years – the university currently partners with Enterprise to meet its business rental, truck rental and vanpooling needs.

“Enterprise has been a reliable partner for many years, and we are excited to expand our relationship by having them manage all aspects of our fleet needs,” says Kevin Sheehy, assistant vice chancellor of auxiliary operations and finance for the University of Pittsburgh.

“Our partnership with Enterprise Fleet Management will allow the university to reduce overhead costs while also improving our fleet to achieve our sustainability goals,” he adds.

Under the new fleet agreement, Enterprise Fleet Management will also provide routine vehicle maintenance. In addition, Enterprise will use its remarketing expertise to determine the optimal time for replacing vehicles once they have reached the end of their lifecycle, ensuring that the university achieves higher resale values.

The plan will build on previous sustainability efforts and rely on partnerships, increased building and infrastructure efficiencies, use of renewable energy sources and other measures being implemented on the University of Pittsburgh’s campus.