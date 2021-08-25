Enel X, Merchants Fleet Expand EV Charging Infrastructure

Fleet management company Merchants Fleet has partnered with Enel X, the Enel Group’s advanced energy services business line, to meet the infrastructure needs of the electric vehicle (EV) industry. As part of the partnership, Enel X will provide smart EV supply equipment (EVSE), installation and charging infrastructure to Merchants Fleet clients to support the electrification of fleets nationwide.

Through the agreement, Merchants Fleet clients will have access to Enel X’s portfolio of turnkey fleet electrification solutions, including JuiceBox smart charging stations and JuiceNet IoT software, to manage electric fleets through optimized charging times and remote access. By electrifying fleets, corporations reduce emissions and fleet operating costs, and help balance the grid by utilizing off-peak charging, which generates bill savings and reduces strain on the grid during peak periods.

“Every day, the Merchants Fleet team works to develop and improve upon the fleet electrification solutions we can offer to our clients – solutions that not only elevate their brands environmentally, but integrate the latest innovations to reduce costs,” says Brendan P. Keegan, CEO of Merchants Fleet. “Bringing Enel X into our ecosystem expands the scale and capabilities of what we can offer to our clients and supports us in our journey to over 50 percent electrification by 2030.”

The partnership with Merchants Fleet continues to expand Enel X’s fleet electrification portfolio, including partnerships with Biogen, Uber, Vestas, Novartis and more. Enel X is also working with transit agencies, including the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority to support the electrification of public bus fleets and Martha’s Vineyard on a microgrid that will power an all-electric public transportation bus.

In early 2021, Merchants launched its Adopt EV program, which is designed to help clients make a seamless and cost-effective entry into EVs. The tool educates and guides clients throughout the EV and EVSE purchase process from concept to execution. The addition of Enel X to the ecosystem will give Merchants Fleet clients access to specialized engineers and advisors who will help plan, provide and install custom fit EVSE, enabling the adoption of infrastructure and services that align with their needs and electrification goals.