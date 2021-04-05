Endera Acquires Electric School, Shuttle Bus Manufacturing Company

Endera, a vertically integrated transportation technology company specializing in all-electric commercial vehicles, charging infrastructure and software solutions, has acquired Metro Titan LLC, a school and shuttle bus manufacturing company. The acquisition gives Endera the capability to deliver electric commercial vehicles in all 50 states.

“We are excited to headquarter our manufacturing in Ohio where we can continue to grow and add more jobs to the local community, which is quickly becoming known as the Silicon Valley of electric vehicles (EVs),” says Todd Harman, president of Endera. “With so much local EV talent and over 250,000 square feet of dedicated manufacturing space, we project to have the capability to produce tens to hundreds of thousands of vehicles in the near future.”

From its Ohio-based facility, Endera will manufacture electric Type A school buses, shuttle buses and paratransit vehicles for the DOT, healthcare, airport, university, corporate, municipal and last-mile transportation industries – all built on electrified Ford and Chevrolet chassis. Endera’s employee base will double in size as a result of the acquisition and it will gain specialized technicians with years of dedicated shuttle bus manufacturing experience, notes the company.