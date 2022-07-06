ENC Delivers 30 Hybrid-Electric Buses for San Francisco Transit Agency

ElDorado National (California), or ENC, a subsidiary of REV Group, Inc., has delivered 30 E-Z Rider II buses, equipped with hybrid electric powertrains, to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) for its Municipal Railway (Muni) bus service, through ENC’s California-based dealer, Creative Bus Sales.

The fleet of 32′ E-Z Rider II buses feature electric-hybrid powertrains which utilize the Allison H 40 EP system. These midsize, low-floor buses have a short wheelbase, making them highly maneuverable and ideal for navigating large, congested metropolitan areas like San Francisco. SFMTA will be putting their new fleet into service on unique operating routes that have up to a 21% grade.

“We have been eagerly awaiting and are thrilled to receive these new 32-foot hybrid-electric buses to the streets of San Francisco,” says Julie Kirschbaum, SFMTA’s director of transit. “These small but mighty buses will greatly improve service and reliability to our hilltop residents – making a big difference in dependability, sustainably and providing critical connections to major transit hubs.”

“Over the last 40 years, our company has been a leader in developing advanced solutions for the transportation industry,” states Jason Moore, vice president and general manager of ENC. “Our diverse range of alternative fuel options like the E-Z Rider II are ideal for large cities like San Francisco, which is why we are excited to begin this partnership with SFMTA and Muni.”