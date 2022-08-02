Emterra Purchases First Mack Trucks Electric Refuse Vehicle for Fleet

Emterra Group, an integrated resource management company in Canada, has ordered a Mack LR Electric Class 8 refuse vehicle to help the company fulfill its environmental and sustainability goals. The vehicle will be the first battery-electric vehicle (BEV) in Emterra’s fleet that will service the Peel Region in Ontario, Canada.

“Emterra has been a company on the leading edge of providing progressive green solutions for a number of years, and we are pleased that they chose the Mack LR Electric as its first electric vehicle in the fleet,” says Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks’ senior vice president of sales and commercial operations. “Mack is pleased we are delivering Mack LR Electric refuse vehicles to customers to meet their timetables and their sustainability goals.”

In 2019, Peel’s Regional Council declared a climate emergency and approved the Region’s Climate Change Master Plan. The plan has an interim target of reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 45% below 2010 levels by 2030 and enabling the community’s transition to a low carbon and resilient Community for Life.

The Mack LR Electric refuse model will help the Peel Region, one of the fastest growing regions in Canada, to achieve its GHG reduction ambitions and was the primary reason Emterra chose to operate the vehicle there. Emterra currently operates 150 refuse vehicles in Peel Region, most of which are powered by compressed natural gas (CNG).

“Reducing emissions and ensuring waste is collected in an environmentally responsible manner are important outcomes for the Region of Peel,” states Norman Lee, director of waste management for the Region of Peel. “We are very excited to be part of this progressive initiative. Having the first Mack LR Electric vehicle servicing our community brings us one step closer to achieving our goal of zero greenhouse gas emissions from residential waste management.”

“This is a pivotal moment for Emterra to reinforce our commitment to be a catalyst of change since our founding in 1976, with one woman and a truck collecting cardboard and newspaper from back alleys,” comments Paulina Leung, Emterra’s chief sustainability officer. “Since then, we’ve expanded our mission of transforming waste into resources in the circular economy across Canada and into the state of Michigan. We chose to order the Mack LR Electric because of Mack’s leadership in producing reliable and durable refuse vehicles, and we are confident that they can match our execution timelines to receive the vehicle this year.”

“Nobody doubts the environmental impact, and we are excited to learn how the LR Electric will help us recruit and retain the next generation of drivers,” Leung adds. “We’re also pleased that Mack offers the Ultra Service Agreement, giving us peace of mind.”