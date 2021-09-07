ELMS Completes Body Design Test Milestone for Commercial EV Model

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (ELMS), a pure-play commercial electric vehicle (EV) company, has successfully completed structural confirmation impact testing for its Urban Delivery commercial class 1 vehicle. With this phase complete, the body design has been frozen. Testing took place at the NHTSA validated Calspan facility in Buffalo, NY.

“Passing these tests is not only a testament to our ability to design and engineer leading safety systems specific to commercial EVs, but it is also a critical milestone as we move towards full regulatory approvals, production and delivering our first vehicles to customers,” says James Taylor, ELMS’ CEO.

“Incorporating our all new, ELMS-engineered, patented, front bumper energy absorption system along with a series of structural reinforcements allowed the Urban Delivery to meet federal safety testing standards,” adds Praveen Cherian, ELMS’ vice president of engineering. “I am extremely pleased with the results of the confirmation test and proud of our global engineering development team at ELMS for their innovative thinking and methods that helped us deliver robust results in a very compressed timeline.”

ELMS plans to launch introduction models of the Urban Delivery electric vehicle in the U.S. market beginning late in the third quarter. Production will occur at the Company’s plant in Mishawaka, Indiana.