Element Introduces Service to Help Clients with Fleet Electrification

Element Fleet Management Corp., a pure-play automotive fleet manager, has launched Arc by Element, an end-to-end electric vehicle (EV) fleet offering designed to help clients navigate and simplify the complex transition from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to EVs.

“With the prerequisites for wide-scale EV adoption by commercial vehicle fleets looming on the horizon – the right vehicle types at the right price points, improved access to charging infrastructure – and with organizational ESG mandates increasingly targeting sustainability, we have seen a significant increase in client interest in moving their fleets ‘from grey to green’ through EV adoption,” says Jay Forbes, president and CEO of Element. “Arc by Element has been designed to simplify our clients’ transition through fleet electrification and, in doing so, de-risk the advancement of a critical component of their ESG principles and business strategy.”

Element’s full-service ICE fleet offering has been expanded to support the unique needs of EVs – from upfront planning, acquisition and financing to the ongoing maintenance, power and accident management through to end-of-life remarketing. Arc by Element provides holistic support designed to give clients complete confidence in every single aspect of deploying their EV fleet. Element will work with clients to design and support data-driven EV pilot programs, and build roadmaps to full EV deployment that are tightly integrated with their organizational ESG mandates.

It will maximize public and private incentives to lower costs, connect clients to Element’s extensive network of EV-specialized providers, and plan EV infrastructure and charging solutions across mixed charging scenarios (home, public, depot/workplace). Arc by Element will support driver reimbursement for home charging, and work with fleets on driver training, change management and stakeholder engagement.

Element has forged prominent alliances with EV providers and built an integrated ecosystem to help deliver its EV services. Notable ecosystem collaborators to enable a seamless EV charging experience for Element clients include Qmerit, ChargePoint and WEX, and Enel X.

“We recognize that the electrification of transportation is critical in the journey to a net-zero future and are proud to partner with Element as we begin transitioning our North American fleet to electric vehicles,” says Ashley Horvat, vice president of eMobility North America at Schneider Electric. “By embracing electric vehicles for our Sales and Service Teams, we can maintain our commitments to our customers, while furthering our sustainability goals.”