Element Fleet Management, Enel X Focus on Smart EV Charging for Fleets

Element Fleet Management Corp., a pure-play automotive fleet manager, has signed a new electric vehicle (EV) charging agreement with Enel X, the advanced energy services arm of the Enel Group. This collaboration will provide Element clients access to Enel X’s residential and commercial smart charging solutions to support electrified fleets across North America.

“We are pleased to welcome Enel X to Element’s fast-growing network of electrification and energy services suppliers,” says Chris Gittens, executive vice president of strategic relationships for Element. “Our collaboration with Enel X is the latest example of our continued prudent investment to support our clients and lead the fleet management industry through the gradual electrification of automotive fleets over the next decade.”

Through the agreement, Element clients will have access to Enel X’s portfolio of turnkey fleet electrification solutions to serve corporate light-duty and medium-duty fleets. One of the biggest contributors to rising fleets costs in North America has been fuel. By electrifying fleets, corporations are looking to reduce their total cost of ownership while reducing emissions. Enel X’s smart charging portfolio and JuiceNet IoT software helps Element and its clients optimize charging schedules and save on their operating expenses.

“As companies contend with the complexities of electrifying their fleets and the new operating cost structures, Enel X is pleased to partner with Element to provide access to grid-responsive charging stations to help maximize their EV infrastructure investments,” states Carlos Gonzalez, vice president of global business development for Enel X North America.

“We value our relationship with Element, a company that is taking bold steps to meet the evolving fleet manager needs in their transition from internal combustion vehicles to battery electric vehicles,” adds Gonzalez.