Element, ChargePoint, WEX Collaborate on Nationwide EV Charging and Billing Access

Element Fleet Management Corp., a pure-play automotive fleet manager, is working with ChargePoint and WEX to provide Element clients with access to ChargePoint’s growing nationwide charging network. This strategic relationship provides a consolidated billing system for charging and fueling across client fleets, integrated with Element’s advanced analytics and dashboard reporting platform.

“This relationship demonstrates Element’s ongoing leadership in fleet electrification,” says Chris Gittens, executive vice president of strategic relationships for Element. “We know fleet managers will be challenged with a mix of internal combustion (IC) and electric vehicles (EV) as they gradually electrify their fleets, and this agreement will help minimize the administrative burden for fleet and charging expenses, while providing the same in-depth reporting, expertise and analytics our clients enjoy today.”

WEX’s technology will help to enable seamless direct integration of fuel and charging data into Element’s billing system allowing for consolidated reporting, visibility and financial controls for fleet managers.

“ChargePoint is making the transition to electrification seamless for fleets with take home and on-route charging solutions,” states Rich Mohr, VP of fleet solutions at ChargePoint. “We make the charging experience simple and easy for the driver and our robust software including advanced analytics and reporting gives fleet managers the tools and visibility they need. Our partnership with Element and WEX is a major step in helping fleets prepare for the electric future.”