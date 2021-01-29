Electrify Commercial, APS Partner to Expand Fast-Charging Across Arizona

Electrify Commercial says it will provide its charging equipment, networking and customized services to support Arizona Public Service Co. (APS) with its Take Charge AZ investment in electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging. The project includes five new charging stations with four individual chargers each, for a total of 20 ultra-fast chargers across the state.

The announcement follows the recent launch of Electrify Commercial, a new business unit from Electrify America designed to help deliver turnkey EV charging solutions to businesses, utilities and government entities. Electrify America is also the only CCS network in the U.S. that deploys exclusively 150 kW and 350 kW chargers.

“We are proud to help APS achieve their goal of expanding access to reliable, convenient ultra-fast-charging in areas of the state not yet served,” says Rachel Moses, director of commercial services at Electrify America. “We launched Electrify Commercial to address a clear demand across sectors for customized charging solutions, and we look forward to implementing a strategy tailored specifically to APS’ customer’s needs.”

Electrify Commercial will leverage the expertise gained from deploying and operating Electrify America to support APS with site acquisition, design and development, charging equipment and networking, and ongoing operations and maintenance. This collaboration will help APS expand its statewide buildout of EV infrastructure with the addition of ultra-fast chargers that will provide Arizonans with the fastest speeds currently available. With this technology, capable EVs can add up to 20 miles of range per minute.

The new charging stations will be owned by APS and included in Electrify America’s network of more than 535 charging stations and 2,300 ultra-fast chargers. Customers can pay by credit or debit card, or by using the Electrify America mobile app. The app also allows drivers to locate a station, initiate a charge and remotely monitor a charging session.