Electrify America Launches Electrify Commercial Business Unit

Electrify America has launched Electrify Commercial, a new business unit designed to deliver turnkey electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions to utilities, fleet owners and operators, government entities and businesses seeking to manage their own network of chargers.

Backed by experience gained from building its open DC fast-charging network, Electrify Commercial is positioned to support its customers in the planning, procurement, execution, operation and optimization of EV charging stations.

The new business unit helps business-to-business customers formulate and deploy a strategy tailored to their specific EV charging needs. Electrify Commercial’s suite of services is designed to support B2B clients’ charging needs at any speed, resulting in a seamless experience for both station operators and EV drivers.

“As Electrify America works to expand the availability of EV public charging solutions, we have recognized a growing demand for c­ustom charging solutions in the B2B sector,” says Rachel Moses, director of commercial services at Electrify America. “We are excited to introduce Electrify Commercial to fulfill this need, providing the full power of our charging expertise to businesses that prioritize electrification.”

Electrify Commercial will offer customers a wide array of services to make the transition to electrification easy:

A customized EV charging program tailored to fit the needs of the client

Site acquisition, including identification, research and analysis of potential locations

Site development that maximizes the use of space

The latest technology to handle applications from Level 2 AC to 350 kW DC charging

Proactive monitoring with in-depth asset management

The launch of Electrify Commercial reflects Electrify America’s approach to meet the growing demand for customized charging solutions across public and private sectors.

