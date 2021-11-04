Electric Last Mile Solutions, EVgo Partner on Charging Solutions Ecosystem

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc., a company focused on electric and intelligent mobility solutions for commercial vehicle customers, and EVgo Inc., a fleet electrification and operator of a public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EV), are partnering on charging solutions for zero-emissions commercial EVs.

EVgo is the first charging solutions company to partner with ELMS, which plans to build out a charging ecosystem that supports different fleet customer use cases. The companies are working together to deliver EVgo’s charging solutions to ELMS’ Urban Delivery commercial EV fleets, which will support lower total cost of ownership and continuity of fleet operations.

ELMS and EVgo are developing a preferred fleet charging program to support ELMS’ commercial EVs as they reach customers. This bundled turnkey offering from EVgo targets large scale deployments of its charging solutions for ELMS customers adopting fleet electrification. The solution offering includes transition planning, hardware procurement, infrastructure deployment, software and networking, operations and maintenance, and systems integration.

“EVgo is thrilled to partner with Electric Last Mile Solutions to deliver customized charging solutions to ELMS fleet customers going electric,” states Jonathan Levy, chief commercial officer at EVgo. “Working together through partnerships like this one is the best way to bring the benefits of fleet electrification to more segments, from last mile package delivery to campus use cases and more.”

Customers who purchase ELMS vehicles will be able to take advantage of EVgo’s public charging network of more than 800 nationwide locations.

“It is imperative that our commercial EV customers have a charging capability aligned and integrated into their workflow so their vehicles experience zero unplanned downtime,” says Jonathan Ballon, chief strategy and digital officer for ELMS. “EVgo’s fleet portfolio and growing nationwide presence of public Level 2 and DC fast charging makes them an ideal partner to deliver on our shared customers’ expectations as they build out their EV fleets.”