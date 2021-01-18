Electric Last Mile Relocates Global Headquarters to Michigan

Electric Last Mile Inc. (ELMS), a commercial electric vehicle (EV) solutions company, has established its new global headquarters, which will also house the company’s tech hub, innovation prototype lab and customer center.

With 31,000 square feet of space, the new global headquarters allows capacity for nearly 200 employees in the areas of e-powertrain engineering, vehicle design and integration, prototype development and software solutions. Located in Troy, Mich., the headquarters positions ELMS in the center of a network of suppliers and partners and provides access to automotive talent pools.

The facility includes an over 15,000 square feet prototype lab, where ELMS plans to assemble initial battery pack and electric motor prototypes as well as complete pre-production vehicle builds. ELMS also plans to utilize the facility as a customer center where it can work with customers to understand their vehicle specifications and analytics needs, as well as conduct test drives.

“In addition to facilitating our growth, the design of our new global headquarters will allow for collaboration across all aspects of our engineering – from vehicle design, prototyping and software development – and customer engagement, enabling ELMS to deliver for its customers the most efficient and customized solutions for their last mile use cases,” says James Taylor, co-founder and CEO of ELMS.

ELMS says it plans to open additional offices in California and other locations in proximity to major EV talent and development hubs to facilitate innovation, collaboration and advance the commercialization of its products and services.