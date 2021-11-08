Electric Last Mile Plans Production of Class 3 Urban Utility Commercial EV

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. is moving ahead with plans to launch the Urban Utility: a Class 3 commercial electric vehicle (EV) targeting over 5,700 lbs. of max payload, more than 11,000 lbs. gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) and approximately 125 miles of range.

Its price positioning is expected to be competitive against ICE counterparts. The cab-over chassis design of the Urban Utility is highly configurable, and it can be outfitted with a dry box, flat bed, stake bed and other customizable cargo options. With the introduction of the Urban Utility, ELMS targeting customer applications such as delivery, construction, landscaping, towing and refrigeration.

“After the prototype Urban Utility was shown and tested with customers for the past several months and received such strong feedback, we are excited to proceed with our plan for production and delivery in 2022,” says James Taylor, CEO of ELMS. “As market demand for commercial EVs continue to increase due to rising emissions standards, legislative action and corporate ESG goals, the Urban Utility is an equally capable, emissions-free option compared to its ICE counterparts.”

The Urban Utility will join the ELMS Urban Delivery EV, which began production in late September as a Class 1 commercial EV.