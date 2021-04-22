Electric Island Provides Comprehensive Charging Solutions to Pacific Northwest

Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA), a North American heavy-duty truck manufacturer, and Portland General Electric (PGE), an Oregon-based fully integrated energy company, have opened the first-of-its-kind heavy-duty electric truck charging site – Electric Island. Electric Island will help accelerate the development, testing and deployment of zero-emission commercial vehicles.

First announced in December 2020, Electric Island opened with eight vehicle charging stations (a majority of which are available for public use) for the charging of electric cars, buses, box vans and semi-trucks. The site is built to immediately provide charging for electric vehicles (EVs) of all shapes and sizes and will serve as an innovation center – allowing both PGE and DTNA to study energy management, charger use and performance, and, in the case of DTNA, its own vehicles’ charging performance.

Electric Island is located across the street from DTNA headquarters in Portland, Ore., less than one mile from I-5, and represents the first location specifically designed for medium- and heavy-duty trucks aligned to the blueprint of the West Coast Clean Transit Corridor Initiative (WCCTCI). WCCTCI’s collaboration between nine electric utilities and two government agencies yielded a strategic plan in 2020 to electrify 1,300 miles of I-5 across the three West Coast states to provide publicly available charging for freight and delivery trucks.

“Through collaboration with great partners like PGE, we are helping to shape the future of carbon-neutral freight transportation, starting right here in Portland,” says John O’Leary, president and CEO of DTNA. “Moreover, the manufacture of reliable, durable and efficient medium- and heavy-duty battery-electric trucks will take place just down the road at our Portland Truck Manufacturing Plant, demonstrating that we truly are crafting an Electric Island.”

The site is designed to keep Electric Island future-proof, allowing the chargers of today to be replaced with new charger technologies of the future – including 1+ MW chargers when they are released. Additional plans for future on-site energy storage, solar power generation, and a product and technology showcase building remain under development.

Electric Island is designed to benefit both DTNA’s work in commercial electric vehicle development and PGE’s work in meeting customer charging needs. The site will inform each company’s efforts by studying the future of heavy-duty charging, including:

Use of vehicle chargers featuring power delivery of up to over 1 MW (over 4 times faster than today’s fastest light-duty vehicle chargers), enabling PGE and DTNA to develop best practices for cost-effective future deployments

Integration of heavy-duty charging technology into PGE’s Smart Grid, such as vehicle-to-grid technologies, second-life use of Daimler’s battery packs and onsite energy generation

Testing information technology opportunities like fleet and energy management by captive solutions and services

Photo: EVs, including the Freightliner eCascadia and eM2 trucks made by DTNA, charging at DTNA and PGE’s Electric Island