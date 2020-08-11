EGLE Awards Grants for EV Charging Stations

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) has awarded $1.7 million in grants for DC fast chargers along well-traveled routes, which will make it more convenient for Michigan drivers to reach their destinations.

The EGLE Charge Up Michigan Program grants will partially fund 36 EV DC fast-charging stations with a total of 76 plug-in points for automobiles and light-utility vehicles. Charging stations recently came online in Marshall, Big Rapids, Gaylord and Cadillac – others will be operational later this year.

“These grants show a commitment by EGLE, private businesses and Michigan utilities to expand the availability of electric vehicle chargers across the state and facilitate EV adoption among Michigan drivers,” says Liesl Clark, director at EGLE.

“This is a significant step toward an electrified transportation future that will keep Michigan in the forefront of cutting-edge mobility and writes another chapter in the state’s storied history of innovation in the transportation industry,” Clark adds.

Public or private entities can apply for EGLE grants of up to $70,000 per charger station. The funding is to be used toward the cost of a DC fast-charging station, including site preparation, equipment installation, networking fees and signage. Under the program, EGLE, the host site owner and the electric utility that serves the site, will each pay for about a third of the cost to install the DC fast charger – the fastest of three options to charge a vehicle battery. The EGLE grants come from the more than $9.7 million allocated to Michigan from the Volkswagen diesel emissions settlement.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Office of Future Mobility and Electrification (OFME) was created by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to address the challenges and opportunities that accompany the future of mobility. OFME’s vision is a stronger state economy and safer, more equitable and environmentally-conscious transportation for Michigan residents. The office will initiate programming and policy initiatives that increase autonomous vehicle and EV investment and job creation in Michigan.

EGLE previously allocated $4.2 million from the Fuel Transformation Program to pay up to 70% of the costs associated with buying 17 zero-emission buses as well as Level 2 and DC fast-charging stations in seven school districts.

Grants worth up to $70,000 per charger station location are still available and applications must be submitted online.

The total amount awarded by EGLE to 24 grantees is $1,683,297.84.