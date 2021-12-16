Edison Motors, Plug Power Develop Hydrogen-Powered City Buses

Edison Motors, a Korean electric car manufacturer, has signed an agreement with New York-based Plug Power, a provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions for the global green hydrogen economy, to develop and bring to market a hydrogen fuel cell-powered electric city bus. Plug Power’s 125 kW ProGen fuel cell engine will provide power to Edison Motors’ electric bus platform. The companies expect to have a fuel cell electric bus prototype completed by the second half of 2022 and be prepared to launch a mass-market platform by the first half of 2023.

“The fuel cell electric city bus project is just the beginning of strategic cooperation between Edison Motors, and Plug Power,” says Chairman Young-kwon Kang of Edison Motors. “In the future, we hope to partner on other mobility applications including trucks, vessels, drones, and PAVs. We believe that our combined technology and know-how in electric buses will position us to sell fuel cell-powered electric buses not only in Korea but also in other overseas markets.”

“Plug Power has a goal to expand our global footprint to stimulate the Asian hydrogen and fuel cell market,” states Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug Power Inc. “We acknowledge this is one of the fast-growing markets in the world and believe that this partnership with Edison Motors, will pave the way to achieving global net zero.”

“The two companies’ technological prowess and skills are expected to create stunning synergy,” adds Kang. “This will enable us to give more choices to consumers by providing different types of hydrogen mobility platforms befitting their needs.”