dynaCERT to Equip Woodstock Fleet with Carbon Emission Reduction Technology

dynaCERT Inc., a company that manufactures and distributes carbon emission reduction technology for use with internal combustion engines, has agreed to equip diesel-powered vehicles of Woodstock, Ontario with the company’s HydraGEN technology to reduce carbon emissions and reduce fuel costs.

Installations of this technology will commence in September on an initial selection of Woodstock’s fleet to determine emission reductions and fuel savings specific to their current utilization. A conventional public transit bus and a recycling packer truck will have HydraGEN technology installed. The duty cycles for these vehicles range from eight hours to 16 hours per day and can be compared to other vehicles in the Woodstock fleet of a similar age and duty cycle.

“Woodstock has always been at the forefront of energy conservation and we welcome the opportunity to make use of such technology,” says Trevor Birtch, Mayor of Woodstock.

“Being able to do side by side comparisons will give us a true picture of how effectively this innovative product works for our purposes and we will be able to look at not only expanding the uses in Woodstock but ensure that other governments are aware of this technology,” he adds.

Woodstock is the first city in Canada to take the initiative to outfit its vehicles with dynaCERT’s proprietary technology. Woodstock recognizes the immediate imperative of utilizing commercially available technologies to reduce its carbon footprint and welcomes the company’s patented HydraGEN technology which was granted the Smart Sustainable Company Rating in furtherance of the United 4 Smart Sustainable Cities Program (U4SSC) of the United Nations.

Photo: dynaCERT’s HG1 Series HydraGEN technology