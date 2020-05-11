dynaCERT Grants KarbonKleen Preferred Service Provider Status

dynaCERT Inc., a company that specializes in carbon emission reduction technology, has granted KarbonKleen Inc. (KK) dynaCERT’s Preferred Service Provider – the exclusive dealership rights in the trucking industry in the U.S. – until Dec. 31, 2024.

The exclusivity granted to KK is subject to certain quotas of a minimum of 150,000 HydraGEN Technology Units over a little more than three years. KK has provided the company with a purchase order for 3,000 HydraGEN Technology Units.

dynaCERT’s proprietary HydraGEN Units are a portable, safe and reliable aftermarket unit that produce hydrogen and oxygen on demand and are designed for on-road applications with class 6-8 engines. By providing pure hydrogen and oxygen gases through the air intake, the HydraGEN Units enable a more powerful, even combustion that reduces carbon emissions, increases performance and lowers fuel costs.

“In the past few months, some of the largest fleets in North America have been piloting HydraGEN Technology,” says Brian Semkiw, chairman and CEO of KarbonKleen.

“These fleets have been experiencing the benefits of the reduced emissions, increased performance and fuel savings across all users and we expect a vibrant expansion of the pilot programs to full fleet deployment with the subsiding of the Coronavirus pandemic. This investment by dynaCERT International Strategic Holdings Inc. (DISH) and our partnership with Velociti will enable us to meet the anticipated demand with the delivery and maintenance professionalism that large fleets demand,” he adds.

Concurrent with this transaction, KK has entered into a strategic partnership with Velociti Inc., whereby Velociti will provide installation services for KK throughout the U.S. and elsewhere where Velociti operates and also to provide HydraGEN Technology Units to Velociti’s existing clients.

The pre-existing rights and dealer relationships that dynaCERT has in the U.S. continue unrestricted and dynaCERT can continue discussions to add some qualified dealers in the U.S. until the latter of Nov. 1, or the end of U.S. restrictions due to COVID-19.

In a series of related transactions with KK, DISH has agreed to provide KK with HydraGEN Technology Units until Dec. 31, 2021 in return for subscription revenue whereby KK continues to offer on a back-to-back basis a subscription program to outfit large Canadian and U.S. trucking fleets with HydraGEN Technology. DISH will be delivering dynaCERT’s new 3,000 Unit purchase order from KK under the terms of this arrangement.

As its first investment, DISH has agreed to invest a total of $1,092,000 in KK in a transaction whereby the company will own, indirectly through DISH, 20% of KK and a promissory note from KK due Dec. 31, 2021, bearing interest of 10% per annum. The purpose of this investment by DISH is to accelerate its market penetration and sales in the U.S. market which both dynaCERT and KK have determined is a growing priority in North America.

The transactions are subject to regulatory approval, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Closing is expected to be completed upon receipt of such approval.

Photo: dynaCERT’S Hydragen web page