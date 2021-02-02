Duke Energy Forms eTransEnergy to Assist Business, Municipality Electrification

Duke Energy, a U.S.-based energy holding company, says it is helping large businesses and municipalities with planning, financing, acquisition and deployment services to electrify their fleets.

The company, eTransEnergy LLC, a new, wholly owned subsidiary, will provide unregulated services to assist school districts, transit services and companies across the country achieve their economic and sustainability goals as they transition to clean energy transportation options. Duke Energy says commercial fleets looking for reduced emissions, less noise, better performance and lower operating costs now have one comprehensive source for transitioning their fleets to electric vehicles (EVs) – from start to finish.

“Electrifying vehicles represents an incredible opportunity for our customers and communities to reduce carbon emissions,” says Doug Esamann, executive vice president of energy solutions for Duke Energy. “Through eTransEnergy, we’re offering a low-risk, realistic solution for customers to transform their fleets.”

As a Duke Energy company, eTransEnergy professionals offer many years of combined experience working with commercial electric fleets, managing total cost of ownership and maintaining the supporting infrastructure. Customers will benefit from this knowledge through comprehensive infrastructure planning, smart charging technology, on-site solar energy generation, battery backup options and other aspects of EV fleet management.

eTransEnergy works with commercial electric original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to provide customers with access to the vehicle that best meets their needs. In addition, and to support the sustainable growth of distributed technologies like EVs, Duke Energy works continuously in all its service areas to strengthen and improve the electric grid. And now, with eTransEnergy services available across North America, Duke Energy will work with local utilities to support updates to the energy grid and other infrastructure as needed.

To help spur EV adoption, Duke Energy is launching several pilot programs that deliver a more expansive charging infrastructure throughout its service territories. In Florida, the company’s pilot is off the ground with over 570 charging stations nearing completion. Duke Energy has received approvals for pilots in North Carolina and South Carolina as well – and has a proposal pending in Ohio.

Fleet owners and operators interested in more information on eTransEnergy LLC, click here.

