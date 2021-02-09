DTNA Readies Detroit Facility to Manufacture ePowertrain

Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) says the Detroit ePowertrain will power the upcoming Freightliner eCascadia and Freightliner eM2.

The announcement is part of Daimler Trucks’ global platform strategy to establish a uniform basic architecture for its broad lineup of battery-electric vehicles around the globe. Daimler says its use in North America brings the company global synergies and economies of scale for CO2-neutral commercial vehicles. Also included in the announcement are plans for a $20 million dollar investment in a Detroit manufacturing facility that will serve as the North American source of Detroit ePowertrain components.

“By utilizing our Detroit ePowertrain to power the Freightliner eCascadia and eM2, we are giving Freightliner buyers the same level of confidence that comes with our conventionally-powered portfolio,” says Richard Howard, senior vice president of on-highway sales and marketing at DTNA. “Nowhere else can buyers find the level of performance, support, quality, dedication to uptime and engineering expertise as with our Detroit product portfolio.”

Initially, the Detroit ePowertrain will offer an eAxle design operating at 400 V and be offered in two variants suitable for a variety of commercial vehicle applications. The single motor design is rated at 180 horsepower, delivering a maximum 11,500 lb-ft of torque, while the dual motor design offers up to 360 horsepower and 23,000 lb-ft of torque. The Detroit ePowertrain will be mated to the choice of three battery offerings for the eCascadia and eM2, including a 210 kWh version, a 315 kWh version and a 475 kWh version. Battery packs are comprised of arrays of lithium-ion prismatic cells. In Detroit’s first ePowertrain offerings, the maximum range specifications will exceed 230 miles on a full charge for the medium-duty eM2 and 250 miles for the Class 8 eCascadia tractor.

Freightliner says its dealer network will continue to play an integral part in the future growth of both Detroit and eMobility by providing sales, support and service for the ever-expanding portfolio of Detroit engines, transmissions, axles, safety and connectivity technologies, and, now, ePowertrain systems and battery packs.

Initial production of the Detroit ePowertrain is expected to begin in late 2021. The start of production for both Freightliner models will commence in 2022.

For more information on DTNA’s Detroit ePowertrain, click here.