Domino’s Begins Deliveries with Nationwide Fleet of 800 Chevy Bolt EVs

More than 100 custom-branded 2023 Chevy Bolt electric vehicles are arriving at select Domino’s Pizza Inc. franchise and corporate stores throughout the U.S., with an additional 700 rolling out in the coming months.

“Domino’s launched pizza delivery in 1960 with a Volkswagen Beetle, rolled out the DXP – a custom-built pizza delivery vehicle – in 2015, tested autonomous pizza delivery with cars and robots, and is now leading the charge in the future of pizza delivery,” says Russell Weiner, Domino’s CEO. “Domino’s has always been on the cutting edge of pizza delivery and electric delivery cars make sense as vehicle technology continues to evolve. We’ve made a commitment to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, and this is one way we can begin reducing our environmental impact, one delivery at a time.”

Electric vehicles provide several advantages for Domino’s stores, including ample battery life with the potential to have days of deliveries, zero tailpipe emissions, advanced safety features and lower average maintenance costs than non-electric vehicles. Electric fleet vehicles also provide more opportunity to attract delivery drivers who don’t have a car of their own. Domino’s already delivers with electric bikes and/or scooters in 24 international markets, including the U.S.

“We’re excited that Domino’s has chosen the Chevrolet Bolt EV to build their electric pizza delivery fleet in the U.S.,” states Ed Peper, vice president of GM Fleet. “Both companies are committed to bettering our environment. GM plans to eliminate tailpipe emissions from new U.S. light duty vehicles by 2035. With an affordable price, fun driving characteristics, and a 259-mile range, the Chevy Bolt EV is the future of Domino’s electrified deliveries.”

Domino’s is partnering with Enterprise Fleet Management, which will offer local hands-on account management, vehicle acquisition, financing, telematics solutions and maintenance for the electric delivery fleet.