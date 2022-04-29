District Fleet Picks Up BPA Contract for Federal Fleet’s EV Charging Stations

District Fleet LLC has been awarded a five-year, multiple-award blanket purchase agreement (BPA) contract from the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) with a ceiling valued at up to $230 million to advance the transition of the federal government’s vehicle fleet to all-electric. District Fleet is one of 15 awardees and the only small, disadvantaged business participant.

The federal fleet is comprised of approximately 657,500 vehicles. Of those, less than 3% are currently electric. Recent executive action by the Biden-Harris Administration calls for all light-duty vehicle acquisitions by the federal government to be zero-emission vehicles (ZEV) by 2027 and for 100% of all vehicle acquisitions by 2035.

In support of the transition to ZEVs, this new BPA establishes a streamlined procurement process for the federal government to purchase electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) and ancillary services. The GSA EVSE BPA encompasses Level 2 (208/240v) charging stations, DC fast chargers (480v), site planning services, installation, smart charging software and other EVSE-related solutions.

District Fleet is a small, disadvantaged business and HUBZone-certified contractor specializing in turnkey fleet electrification solutions. As an EVSE systems integrator, District Fleet brings together vehicles, hardware, software, installation and ancillary services to meet the dynamic needs of its fleet customers. District Fleet partnered with charging software management provider EV Connect, along with energy and mobility solutions provider TechFlow, to provide a comprehensive offering of EVSE solutions from manufacturers such as ABB, BTC Power, EvoCharge, Freewire, JuiceBar, PowerCharge and Tritium.

“The future of transportation is electric, and we are thrilled to support the federal government’s net-zero vehicle emissions goals,” says Dan MacDonald, District Fleet’s president. “District Fleet is committed to doing our part in tackling the climate crisis through accelerated market transformation in the EV sector. In doing so, we will promote U.S. manufacturing, catalyze clean energy jobs, and expand equitable participation from underserved communities. District Fleet has received tremendous support from our teaming partners who have pledged to provide training and education for new hires as we strive to sustainably grow our workforce.”

