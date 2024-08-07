Diesel Direct, Saia Trucking Partnership Aims to Pilot Use of Renewable Diesel

Diesel Direct, a provider of sustainable fuel delivery solutions across the U.S., has established a partnership with Saia Trucking. This collaboration aims to pilot the use of renewable diesel at Saia’s locations in Oakland, San Jose, Orange and San Diego, California. The initiative represents a pivotal advancement in promoting environmental sustainability and enhancing fuel efficiency within the transportation industry.

As part of its mission to foster a more sustainable future, Diesel Direct is dedicated to providing innovative and eco-friendly fuel alternatives. Transportation provider Saia shares this commitment to sustainability. The company has a long-standing dedication to reducing its environmental impact through sustainable business practices, equipment optimization and corporate efficiencies.

Saia’s fleet initiatives include modernizing equipment to boost fuel efficiency, transitioning to alternative fuels and leveraging new technologies to optimize routing, loading and freight handling. The decision to switch to renewable diesel at key California locations underscores Saia’s commitment to sustainable practices and reducing its environmental impact.

The partnership between Diesel Direct and Saia extends beyond fuel supply. Diesel Direct provides fuel management solutions designed to optimize operational efficiency and reduce environmental impact. Saia’s fleet across key California hubs will benefit from Diesel Direct’s direct fuel delivery services, ensuring the fleet is always ready to meet diverse client needs. This includes handling refrigerated units, hazardous materials and oversize loads with the highest level of precision and care.

Diesel Direct’s West Coast Green Corridor stretches from San Diego to Portland, Oregon, and is expanding northward. Through its mobile fleet fueling program, Saia has reduced fuel procurement costs for approximately 135 tractors across four major markets. This improvement has enhanced route efficiency and contributed to significant labor savings. Additionally, by switching to Neste’s renewable diesel, Saia is projected to save 5,455 metric tons of CO₂ equivalent annually — comparable to removing 1,185 cars from the road.

“Diesel Direct’s partnership with Saia Trucking marks a significant step forward in our mission to promote renewable energy solutions in the transportation sector,” says Tim Johnson, senior vice president of Diesel Direct. “By piloting renewable diesel, Saia Trucking is enhancing their operational efficiency while contributing to a healthier environment. We look forward to continuing our collaboration to reduce emissions and build a more sustainable future for everyone.”