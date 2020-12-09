Dickinson Fleet Services Looks to Electrify with Xos Trucks

Dickinson Fleet Services (DFS) has purchased five medium-duty, zero-emission, fully-electric service trucks from Xos Trucks Inc., a Los Angeles-based truck company. Under the purchase order, Xos will build and deliver the five medium-duty vehicles that DFS will dedicate to servicing electric vehicle (EV) fleets as well as traditional diesel fleets.

“We are very excited to be working with Xos on electrifying our fleet of service vehicles,” said Ted Coltrain and Mike Dickinson, executive officers of DFS. “The industry landscape is rapidly changing and we strive to be on the front end of these changes. This initial order is a big step for us and the maintenance industry as a whole.”

Dickinson provides mobile on-site maintenance and repair services for light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks and trailers. They have more than 750 mobile units operating nationwide.

Xos has supplied EVs to numerous companies including UPS and Loomis.

Photo: DFS’ landing page