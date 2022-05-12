DHL Places Order for Volvo Electric Trucks

Deutsche Post DHL Group intends to intensify its transition to heavy electric trucks by deploying a total of 44 new electric Volvo Trucks vehicles on routes in Europe. The intended order includes 40 electric trucks of the model Volvo FE and Volvo FL, to be used for package deliveries in urban transports. Electric trucks for longer routes are also part of the scope and DHL has decided to begin using Volvo trucks for regional hauling, starting with four Volvo FM Electric trucks in the U.K.

The first trucks have been ordered already: six by DHL Parcel UK and two by DHL Freight.

“We are committed to meet growing customer demand for green and sustainable solutions and achieve our long-term goal of net zero emissions by 2050,” explains Pablo Ciano, executive vice president for corporate development at Deutsche Post DHL Group. As a logistics service provider, the conversion of our vehicle fleet is an important lever to help us avoid CO2 emissions on the road as well. Several of our divisions will thus benefit from this agreement with Volvo Trucks.”

An important factor in DHL’s decision to ramp up the transition to zero-emission vehicles is due to the positive experience it has with using an electric Volvo truck in London since November 2020 – making last-mile deliveries into the West End shopping district.

“DHL is an important global logistics provider, committed to reduce its impact on climate change,” says Roger Alm, president at Volvo Trucks. “Together, we can make a difference for the better. I’m proud we will work in the spirit of partnership, aiming to reach our science-based targets to reduce our climate impacts.”

The cooperation involves adoption of new Volvo technologies and joint development activities within the field of electrification. The agreement also includes analysis by Volvo Trucks of DHL’s transport operations, with the goal to ensure successful deployment of tailor-made electrical transport solutions.