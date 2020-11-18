DHL Rolls Out Battery-Electric Heavy-Duty Trucks

DHL, an international express services provider, has launched four BYD Class 8 battery-electric trucks in the U.S.

The electric trucks are manufactured by BYD Motors and built with long-lasting and safe battery technology capable of running all day on a single charge. Equipped with a comfortable air-ride cab and air suspension, the trucks have enough power and torque to operate at 82,000 lbs. combined weight. DHL plans to pilot the new trucks in the Los Angeles market to haul goods to and from the DHL LAX Gateway and local service center facilities.

“The introduction of these efficient electric trucks is a huge step forward, not only toward achieving our own clean transport goals, but also California’s ambitious goals on the adoption of zero-emission vehicles,” says Greg Hewitt, CEO of DHL Express U.S. “By implementing these electric trucks, we will continue to grow and enhance our clean pick-up and delivery solutions.”

The new trucks enhance the company’s already robust alternative fuel vehicle (AFV) fleet in the U.S., which includes fully electric, hybrid-electric and clean diesel.

In addition, DHL Express has 72 all-electric battery-powered vans on order from multiple vendors, which will support DHL pickup and delivery operations throughout California and New York.