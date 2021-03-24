DHL Express Deploys Additional Electric Vehicles After Successful Pilot

Following a successful initial pilot program using nine Lightning Electric Ford Transit 350HD electric vans in the U.S. late last year, DHL Express, a provider of international express shipping services, says it plans to deploy another 89 electric vehicles (EVs) this year in New York and California.

Produced by Lightning eMotors, a designer and manufacturer of complete zero-emission-vehicle (ZEV) solutions for commercial and government fleets, the new EVs are highly durable and capable of achieving 61 mpg-e, compared to 13 mpg for similar gas-powered vans. They also include telematics and analytics software, which will aid with route optimization, driver training and vehicle efficiencies.

“We’re aiming to improve the lives of people where they live and work using clean pickup and delivery solutions,” says Greg Hewitt, CEO of DHL Express U.S. “With the successful deployment of the first nine pilot vehicles, we are excited to expand our electric delivery van footprint and continue to drive forward our corporate roadmap to decarbonization.”

The new vans enhance DHL Express’s existing alternative fuel vehicle (AFV) fleet, which includes fully electric, hybrid-electric and clean diesel varieties. DHL has also began piloting four electric tractor-trailer vehicles in the Los Angeles market to haul goods to and from the DHL LAX Gateway and local service centers.