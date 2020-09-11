DHE to Pilot Volvo VNR Electric Heavy-Duty Trucks

Dependable Highway Express (DHE), a core division of Dependable Supply Chain Services, through the Volvo Low Impact Green Heavy Transport Solutions (LIGHTS) project, says it will demonstrate the ability for battery-electric trucks to successfully transport goods in daily routes.

DHE has received two Volvo VNR Electric trucks, the first battery-electric Class 8 trucks to join DHE’s fleet. The electric trucks will be added to DHE’s existing fleet of more than 500 Volvo trucks operating across North America. The Volvo VNR Electric trucks will operate in a pilot project through the end of 2021 to demonstrate the ability for battery-electric trucks to successfully transport goods in DHE’s daily routes.

DHE will begin operating the two Volvo VNR Electric trucks out of its facility in Ontario, Calif., which manages a fleet of 40 Class 8 trucks. The electric trucks will run daily routes varying between 60 to 80 miles, transporting goods from Ontario to warehouses throughout Southern California. By completing several different routes, the trucks will collect performance data under various operating conditions, producing crucial real-world operational data on the trucks’ power, performance and range. This information will help Volvo Trucks validate customization measures to provide the most seamless transition to battery-electric trucks for its customers.

In addition to zero tailpipe emissions, the Volvo VNR Electric trucks simplify maintenance and improve working conditions for drivers by offering responsiveness, a quieter cab free of engine-related vibrations and by eliminating exposure to diesel fuel and exhaust.

“We look forward to DHE putting these VNR Electric truck models through the rigors of their daily operations,” says Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “These zero-emission trucks will start delivering benefits to drivers and communities today while providing us with the valuable real-world data we need to successfully introduce these trucks commercially.”

The Volvo VNR Electric trucks were deployed as part of a collaboration with the South Coast Air Quality Management District (South Coast AQMD) and 13 other organizations to develop a blueprint to successfully introduce battery-electric trucks and equipment into the market at scale.

The Volvo VNR Electric model was recently certified by both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and California Air Resources Board (CARB) enabling the vehicle to be commercially sold in all 50 U.S. states. This step helps Volvo Trucks move one step closer to the highly anticipated commercial launch of the VNR Electric. Beginning in 2021, Southern California businesses will have the opportunity to lease commercial Volvo VNR Electric trucks from TEC Equipment to gain firsthand experience with these trucks in their fleet operations.

Photo: Volvo Trucks North America delivers Volvo VNR Electric Class 8 trucks to DHE