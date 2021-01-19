DFW Clean Cities Coalition Selects Fleet Recognition Awards Recipients

The Dallas-Fort Worth Clean Cities Coalition has selected the winners of its Fleet Recognition Awards, highlighting 22 public-sector fleets for their efforts to reduce petroleum use and improve air quality in North Texas. This year the winners included eight Gold Level, six Silver Level and eight Bronze Level recipients.

The cities of Euless and Southlake, and Dallas Area Rapid Transit brought home the Gold for the second year in a row. Joining these repeat winners were first-time Gold recipients: the cities of Carrollton, Dallas, Denton and Lewisville, as well as Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW Airport).

Awards were presented based on entities’ scores on the DFW Clean Cities Annual Survey. Each entity could earn up to 45 points for emissions reduction, 25 points for reducing fuel consumption, 20 points for partnerships and 10 points for outreach and awareness efforts. Gold Level status required 59-100 points; Silver Level status required 48-58, and Bronze Level status required 40-47.

The winners of Silver recognition were the cities of Bedford, Coppell, Irving and Mesquite, and Denton and Prosper independent school districts (ISDs).

The following were recognized with Bronze status: Arlington, Addison, Frisco, Flower Mound, North Richland Hills and Watauga, along with Tarrant County and Trinity Metro. Arlington, Bedford and Frisco were first-time clean fleet honorees.

In addition to the fleet recognition, Clean Cities also highlighted significant improvements in areas such as the reduction of NOx, transition to alternative fuels and gasoline gallon equivalent savings through the new Shining Stars Awards. Six entities – the cities of Denton and North Richland Hills, Denton ISD, DFW Airport, Span Transit and Trinity Metro – were named Shining Stars. Entities were eligible for both categories of awards.

The Clean Cities initiative is a locally based, public-private partnership that promotes practices and decisions to reduce petroleum consumption and improve air quality in the transportation sector. Clean Cities has a goal of increasing petroleum reduction by 15% a year. The annual survey helps track that progress.

