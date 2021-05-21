Detmar Logistics Selects Hyliion to Electrify Fracking Operations

Hyliion Holdings Corp., a provider of electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 semi-trucks, has partnered with Detmar Logistics LLC, a frac sand solutions provider. Their first collaboration with a company serving the oil and gas industry, Hyliion will work closely with Detmar as they initiate the electrification of their fleet over the next five years.

“We’re thrilled to be building a lasting relationship with a business that shares our vision of a net-carbon-negative commercial transportation industry,” says Thomas Healy, founder and CEO of Hyliion. “Detmar is paving the way with their commitment to adopting alternative fuels, and we look forward to continuing to offer the practical solutions they need to help realize their goal of becoming a fully electrified fleet.”

An early adopter of electrification in the oil and gas industry, Detmar owns and operates 127 trucks and hauls over 200 loads of fracking sand per day. The logistics company has placed its initial order of 10 Hyliion hybrid-electric units, marking the first step on its path to powering 100% of its fleet by low emission solutions.

Flaring at oil and gas extraction sites is one of the largest greenhouse gas emitting practices in the industry. However, with an increasing focus on environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG), the infrastructure to convert flare gas into usable CNG continues to grow, allowing what was once a waste product to be turned into usable fuel to power electrified trucks, like Hyliion’s CNG Hybrid and Hypertruck ERX.

These initial hybrid units are being installed on Detmar’s Volvo trucks at Hyliion’s headquarters in Austin, Texas. Hyliion’s diesel and CNG hybrid solutions can be installed on most major Class 8 commercial trucks and are designed to improve performance, reduce emissions, lower fuel costs and enhance the driver experience.