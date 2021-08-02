Detmar Logistics Expands Fleet Electrification Partnership

Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s Hypertruck ERX for Class 8 semi-trucks will be used by Detmar Logistics LLC. The company has ordered 300 of the electrified powertrain systems as part of Hyliion’s latest collaboration with the Texas-based frac sand solutions provider.

The plan is to fully electrify Detmar Logistics’ fleet over the next five years. Detmar placed an initial order of 10 Hyliion Hybrid Electric units earlier this spring. Hyliion will begin showcasing the Hypertruck ERX demonstration units to the Detmar team in late 2021, with trials running in 2022.

The Hypertruck ERX is an electric powertrain that is recharged by an onboard natural gas generator for Class 8 commercial trucks that aims to provide lower operating costs, emissions reductions and superior performance. Utilizing the more than 700 commercial natural gas vehicle filling stations across North America, it enables long range and quick refueling, and when fueled with renewable natural gas, can provide net-negative carbon emissions to commercial fleets.

“We are thrilled to add another chapter to a growing relationship with a business that shares our vision for reducing carbon emissions in the commercial transportation industry,” says Thomas Healy, founder and CEO of Hyliion. “Detmar is setting the pace with their commitment to alternative fuels and their readiness to power their entire fleet with low emission solutions.”

“We are very excited for the opportunity to reserve a large order of Hypertruck ERX units and be one of the first trucking companies to define our path to full electrification in a bold way,” says Matt Detmar, president and CEO of Detmar Logistics. “Hyliion has been an exceptional partner as we’ve converted our trucks to their diesel hybrid system, and the positive feedback we’ve received from our customers is only matched by their interest in achieving net-negative carbon emissions with RNG.”