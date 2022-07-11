DelPack Logistics Orders 600 Electric Cargo Vans from Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Inc., an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, has signed a binding agreement with DelPack Logistics LLC (DPL), an Amazon Delivery Service Partner, for DPL to purchase up to 600 Mullen Class 2 EV cargo vans over the next 18 months.

The vans will be fully homologated for the United States. The first 300 fully homologated for the United States can be delivered to DPL by November 30, 2022, at the request of DPL. All Mullen Class 2 Electric Cargo Vans will be equipped with all airbags as required by United States standards and a cabin comfort package, including adjustable seats, cup holders, an infotainment system, and comfortable passenger seat. In addition, the Mullen Class 2 Electric Cargo Vans will carry a minimum of an 80 kWh battery pack.

“This agreement is a milestone for Mullen Automotive,” says David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “DelPack is a leader in last mile package delivery and this agreement puts our Class 1 cargo van program front and center for last mile delivery opportunities.”

“Delpack is excited about an opportunity to take part and participate in a global green and sustainable initiative,” comments Eugene Goldberg, partner at DPL.