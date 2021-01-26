Dana Inc. Expands SUMO Motor, Inverter Series

Dana Inc., a company that specializes in conventional, hybrid and electric-powered vehicle powertrain systems, has unveiled an expanded family of Dana TM4 SUMO HP electric motors and inverters, including the HV1000 and HV2500.

The TM4 SUMO family is specifically designed for battery-electric, range-extended and fuel cell vehicles. Dana Inc. says its motors and inverters are engineered to offer flexibility, enabling direct-drive, series-hybrid or parallel-hybrid applications. Reaching up to 800 V DC, Dana’s TM4 SUMO HP series offers up to 430 kW of continuous power and 540 kW of peak power, as well as a peak torque value of 2,500 Nm. The technologies are currently available to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for testing and are scheduled for production in the first half of the year.

“The demands of urban delivery trucks, city buses, long-haul trucks and other high-power on- and off-highway vehicles require electrified solutions that meet their demanding duty cycles,” says Seth Metzger, senior vice president of electrification at Dana. “A compelling combination of compact design and heavy-duty power, the TM4 SUMO HP series is precisely engineered to address the requirements of Class 6-8 commercial vehicles.”

Dana notes the product is designed to allow OEMs to replace internal combustion-based components with a compact package that does not require major modifications. It can therefore be coupled to diesel engines, natural gas engines and multi-speed transmissions – as well as integrated as part of an e-axle in heavy-duty and off-highway applications.

For more information on Dana’s lineup of electric and hybrid powertrain systems, click here.

