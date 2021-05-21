Daimler Truck, CATL Partnership Looks to Commericalize Electrified Trucking

Daimler Truck AG, a commercial vehicle manufacturer, and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL), a lithium-ion battery manufacturer and developer, say they are intensifying their existing partnership based on their shared vision of CO2-neutral electrified trucking.

CATL will be the supplier of lithium-ion battery packs for the Mercedes-Benz eActros LongHaul battery-electric truck – which is planned to be ready for series production in 2024. The batteries will combine high energy density with ultra-long cycle life as well as fast-charging ability to meet the unique requirements of battery-electric long-haul trucks. In addition, the companies intend to jointly design and develop more advanced next-generation battery cells and packs for truck-specific applications, with a focus on high modularity and scalability in order to support different truck applications and flexible compatibility with future e-truck models.

In 2019, Daimler Truck AG and CATL entered into a global lithium-ion battery cell modules supply agreement for electric series trucks including the Mercedes-Benz eActros, the Freightliner eCascadia and eM2. In September 2020, Daimler Truck AG announced the eActros LongHaul, which will have a range of about 500 kilometers for energy-efficient transport on plannable long-haul routes.

“We are very happy to strengthen the existing partnership with Daimler Truck AG based on our shared vision in e-mobility,” says Dr. Robin Zeng, founder, chairman and CEO of CATL. “With CATL’s innovative technology in EV batteries and Daimler Truck’s deep expertise in the heavy truck industry, we believe our strong global partnership will further enhance Daimler Truck AG’s market position on the e-mobility stage and accelerate the drive towards carbon neutrality.”

Driven by the goal of CO2 neutrality, CATL says it aims to realize fossil fuel replacement in stationary and mobile energy systems with highly efficient electric power systems that are generated through advanced batteries and renewable energy and promote the integrated innovation of market applications with electrification and intelligentization. Expanding its partnership with Daimler Truck AG is an important milestone in this journey and unlocks new opportunities to accelerate global commercial vehicle electrification with CATL clean energy solutions.