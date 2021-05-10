Cuomo Allots Additional $30 Million to Drive Clean Rebate Program

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo says an additional $30 million is now available through New York’s Drive Clean Rebate program to encourage more consumers to lease or purchase an all-electric car or plug-in hybrid-electric vehicle.

The funding and program changes will enhance vehicle affordability and help more New Yorkers take action to lower their carbon footprint while driving. These actions will build on significant progress to date, with more than 37,000 electric vehicle (EV) rebates – totaling more than $54 million – provided under the Drive Clean Rebate program which is administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority. This announcement supports Cuomo’s clean energy and climate goals in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

“New York is putting more EVs on the road as part of our comprehensive strategy to electrify the transportation sector and build a more sustainable future,” says Cuomo. “Reducing emissions from vehicles will continue to enhance the quality of life in communities across New York by improving air quality, especially in disadvantaged communities that have been disproportionately impacted by pollution and climate change.”

The program changes are being made so more rebates can be distributed throughout the market, with some rebate ranges being lowered to allow more New Yorkers to take advantage of the incentives. The program incentive levels for consumers will change starting June 30. These changes include updated rebate levels to incentivize EVs with longer all-electric ranges and EVs with a base manufacturer suggested retail price of less than $42,000. There are more than 50 EV models currently available in New York – of those models, 15 have a range of more than 200 miles and are eligible for the rebate.

Drive Clean Rebates have been approved in all of the state’s 62 counties with approximately 32% of the approved rebates issued to customers on Long Island – followed by drivers in the Mid-Hudson Valley and New York City. Since 2010, more than 81,000 EVs have been sold in the state.

Eligible vehicles under the Drive Clean Rebate include all-electric cars, plug-in hybrid-electric cars and fuel cell-electric cars.