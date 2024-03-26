Cummins X15N Natural Gas Engine Will Power Peterbilt Models 579, 567, 520

Peterbilt is providing the new Cummins X15N natural gas engine on the Models 579, 567 and 520 with orders scheduled for production in the third quarter of 2024. The X15N is optimized for weight, space and durability, making it ideal for short-haul, long-haul, refuse and construction customers requiring a larger-displacement engine that also significantly reduces emissions.

“The new X15N natural gas engine provides another environmentally friendly solution for Peterbilt customers committed to sustainability and reducing their carbon footprint,” says Jake Montero, Peterbilt assistant general manager, sales and marketing.

The X15N is available with ratings up to 500 HP and 1,850 lb.-ft of torque and offers up to 10% fuel economy compared with the ISX12N. It also offers improved low-speed drivability and extended service intervals for reduced maintenance costs. The X15N is designed to meet the stringent 2024 and 2027 EPA and CARB regulations.

Customers can place orders for the Cummins Xl5N natural gas engine option through any of Peterbilt’s 425-plus dealer locations in North America. Locate the nearest Peterbilt dealership at https://www.peterbilt.com/find-a-dealer.