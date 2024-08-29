Cummins to Conduct Vehicle Trials at Allison Transmission Test Center

Cummins Inc., a global power solutions provider, has chosen Allison Transmission‘s Vehicle Electrification + Environmental Test Center to conduct a series of tests on multiple trucks equipped with Cummins powertrains.

“We are thrilled to leverage the advanced testing capabilities of Allison’s Vehicle Electrification + Environmental Test Center to further enhance our product development efforts,” says Tom Marsh, X15 Program leader, Cummins. “The facility’s ability to simulate real-world conditions in a secure and repeatable environment is invaluable as we continue to innovate and improve our powertrain technologies.”

The 60,000-square-foot facility is the only one of its kind in the Midwest, designed to facilitate year-round testing in a controlled environment. It supports a wide range of vehicle testing, including those powered by diesel, gasoline, natural gas, hydrogen and battery electric systems. Its capabilities are essential for OEMs and suppliers that aim to reduce product development and validation timelines, ensuring that new technologies can be brought to market swiftly and efficiently.

“Allison’s Vehicle Electrification + Environmental Test Center is equipped to handle a diverse array of testing scenarios across all major propulsion types, which makes it an ideal choice for Cummins’ innovative engine technologies,” says Michael O’Quin, associate director, Allison Vehicle Electrification + Environmental Test Center. “We are excited to support Cummins in their efforts to optimize their product development through our specialized testing capabilities.”

The advanced testing facility’s controlled thermal environments and dynamometer road simulations can replicate a broad range of duty cycles, offering the ability to test vehicle performance under various extreme conditions. This not only enhances the reliability of results, but also reduces costs compared with on-road testing.