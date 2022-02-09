Cummins Reaches Toward Zero-Emissions Goal with Jacobs Vehicle Systems Acquisition

Cummins Inc. is acquiring Jacobs Vehicle Systems (JVS), a subsidiary of Altra Industrial Motion Corp., and a supplier of engine braking, cylinder deactivation, start and stop, and thermal management technologies.

The agreement brings the addition of new technologies to provide growth opportunities for Cummins’ current and future advanced diesel engine platforms. The acquisition of JVS also secures critical USMCA qualified engine components for current and aftermarket products and expands on Cummins Turbo Technologies’ success with customers globally.

“JVS brings engineering expertise, best in class products and key manufacturing capabilities to Cummins that will allow us to continue developing component technologies that deliver market leading performance and emissions,” says Jennifer Rumsey, Cummins’ president and COO. “We expect that this transaction will provide both attractive financial returns and future growth opportunities for our company.”

Cummins plans to maintain JVS’ customer relationships and offer improved value and other benefits to the customers of both companies. Operations from the acquisition will report into Cummins Turbo Technologies, a business unit led by Shon Wright, vice president of Cummins Turbo Technologies, that resides within the company’s Components segment.

“We’re excited about the prospect of welcoming employees from JVS into the Cummins organization and look forward to adding their deep engineering talent to complement our expertise as we work together to develop innovative and cost-effective products now, and in the future,” says Wright.

The acquisition also represents another step forward in Cummins’ continued investment in key technologies to advance its path to zero emissions strategy that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and lower the air quality impacts of their products. Engine braking and cylinder deactivation technologies will be key components to meeting current and future emissions regulations, and this acquisition would allow Cummins to better integrate valuable components with its medium- and heavy-duty engines.

“We believe this acquisition is a terrific move to continue the rich tradition of JVS innovation,” states Carl Christenson, chairman and CEO of Altra. “The sale of JVS to Cummins will provide new opportunities to innovate and evolve industries that both companies have been part of for more than 60 years.”

JVS has two primary manufacturing facilities in Bloomfield, Conn. and Suzhou, China. Cummins expects to invest additional capacity and resources into their operations. JVS’ manufacturing footprint will also help Cummins meet USMCA requirements and further invest in the U.S.