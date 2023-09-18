Cummins Natural Gas Engine Paired with Hypertruck ERX Gets CARB Nod

Hyliion Holdings Corp. and Cummins Inc. says they have obtained the Dual Executive Order from the California Air Resources Board (CARB) for Hyliion’s Hypertruck ERX powertrain paired with the Cummins

The Hypertruck ERX is an electric range extender powertrain that uses the Cummins’ natural gas engine as an onboard generator to recharge the batteries. Offering up to 75 miles of electric range, the Hypertruck ERX meets California emissions standards to qualify as a NZEV under CARB’s ACT and ACF rulings. When utilizing the generator, the Hypertruck ERX system can achieve up to 1,000 miles of total range, leveraging the existing infrastructure of nearly 700 natural gas fueling stations nationwide.

“Working with Hyliion to achieve this certification is a milestone in providing another solution towards lowering emissions,” says Cummins’ J. Michael Taylor. “We are excited to combine technologies and offer the value that comes from the natural gas ISX12N in the Hypertruck ERX electric powertrain for customers needing solutions to achieve sustainability goals.”

Initial deliveries of the Hypertruck ERX powertrain with the ISX12N Cummins natural gas engine will occur before the year’s end, and Hyliion is currently accepting orders for the system.