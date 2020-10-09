Cummins, Bustech Partner to Build Low Floor Transit Buses

Cummins Inc. and Bustech, Australia’s largest supplier of transit buses designed, engineered and manufactured in Australia, say they have entered into an agreement to build the next generation Bustech XDi low floor transit bus using Cummins zero-emission battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell technologies.

The agreement provides for initial units to be developed for both battery-electric and fuel cell electric, with plans to ramp up production in late 2021 and early 2022, respectively.

“We are excited to continue working with Bustech to provide the next evolution in clean, dependable solutions from Cummins,” says Amy Davis, president of new power at Cummins. “Our ability to offer a full portfolio of solutions allows our customers to seamlessly transition to one of several decarbonized solutions depending on their needs and specific use case. With a global support and service network already established, we’re equipped to support customers as they integrate zero-emission vehicles into their fleets.”

Cummins’ battery-electric system debuted in 2019 after extensive development, testing and validation. Cummins battery packs, which form an integral part of the battery-electric powertrain, are designed and built by Cummins. The batteries feature a lightweight enclosure and flexible energy-dense modules, all controlled by a proprietary battery management system (BMS) to keep the packs operating at maximum performance. Within the system, the packs can be scaled from 444 kWh to 518 kWh. The battery-electric powertrain for Bustech will have a range of up to 350 km between recharging.

The Cummins fuel cell electric powertrain will maintain a large amount of commonality with the battery-electric system and will be built on the same chassis from Bustech. Cummins, which acquired Hydrogenics Corp. in 2019, will combine batteries with its 90kW proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell to provide a 450-600 km range based on various onboard hydrogen storage options.

To support Bustech’s XDi zero-emission products, Cummins will provide local service to customers through their company-owned distributor network, one of the largest in Australia supporting the bus market. Cummins has over 35 branch locations in Australia and New Zealand, and more than 6,000 dealer and distributor locations globally. The electric and fuel cell powertrain components will be manufactured in the U.S., with final assembly and integration into the buses taking place in Australia.