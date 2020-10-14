Cummins Appoints New Member to Board of Directors

Cummins Inc., a company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of power solutions, has appointed Kimberly A. Nelson, former senior vice president of external relations of General Mills Inc., to its board of directors.

“We are pleased to welcome Nelson to the Cummins board of directors,” says Tom Linebarger, chairman and CEO of Cummins Inc. “Her wealth of knowledge and extensive operating and corporate experience will be invaluable as we navigate industry disruptions and deliver the innovation our customers need. With her leadership experience and perspectives gained from many years in business, Nelson will expand the range of expertise and experience among our board members, and we are confident she will assist in positioning the company for long-term growth and continued profitability for our shareholders.”

Nelson brings experience in key priority areas for Cummins – including environmental, social and corporate governance – to her work as a board member. In her former role as senior vice president of external relations of General Mills Inc., Nelson executed a global corporate re-branding, managed crisis communications, developed and executed a sustainability strategy and advanced the company’s global influence with key external stakeholder relations.

Nelson worked for General Mills Inc. for nearly 30 years. During her career, she held several senior brand and general management roles, including serving as president of the $1.2 billion snack food division where she led the fastest growing U.S. operating division in General Mills, generating +10% annual sales growth. In previous roles, she drove overall strategy development, business planning, advertising, sales and promotions development, and new product initiatives. Nelson retired from General Mills Inc. in 2018.

Photo: Kim A. Nelson