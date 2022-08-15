Cummins 15-Liter Natural Gas Engines Being Built into OEM Trucks

PACCAR says it plans to work with Cummins Inc. to offer the new Cummins X15N natural gas engine in Kenworth and Peterbilt heavy-duty trucks.

The X15N is the first natural gas engine to be specifically designed for heavy-duty truck applications with up to 500 hp output. The engine will include the integration of the Cummins Clean Fuel Technologies fuel delivery system.

PACCAR, Cummins and several customers – including FedEx Freight and Knight-Swift – will demonstrate the ability to achieve lower carbon emissions for long-haul transportation using internal combustion engine technology.

“The X15N is essential to our commitment to help customers reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions and to improve NOx,” says Srikanth Padmanabhan, vice president and president, Cummins Engine Business. “Importantly for the customer, the X15N will reduce the cost of adopting low emissions technologies for their fleet, and gives them the confidence to do so, built on the strong foundation of more than 30 years of experience with natural gas.”

When operating on renewable natural gas (RNG), the X15N engine will be able to achieve major reductions in the lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions of Peterbilt and Kenworth trucks. This can range from a 90% reduction to carbon neutral, or even carbon negative, depending on the bio-source and waste feedstock used to produce the fuel.

The X15N, which is capable of lower NOx levels than the 2024 EPA and CARB standards, features 1,850 ft-lbs. of peak torque, providing optimum performance when paired with Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies’ HD and XD transmissions.

Photo via Cummins Twitter