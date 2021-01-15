CTDOT, PAAC Award New Flyer Battery-Electric Bus Contracts

New Flyer of America Inc., a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc., an independent global bus manufacturer, recently secured contracts with two transit agencies, the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) and Port Authority of Allegheny County (PAAC), for the delivery of its Xcelsior CHARGE battery-electric buses.

CTDOT awarded New Flyer a contract for 12 battery-electric, 40-foot heavy-duty transit buses, with options to purchase up to 63 additional zero-emission buses in 35- or 40-foot lengths throughout the remaining term of the two-year agreement.

CTDOT owns and operates nearly all public transportation services in Connecticut, delivering more than 27 million annual trips. Its CTtransit bus system is the state’s largest – supporting eight urban areas – and includes CTfastrak, a bus rapid transit system launched in 2015. The purchase, supported by Federal Transit Administration (FTA) funds, furthers the CTDOT Electric Bus Initiative, a partnership between CTDOT, CT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and bus transit providers that has committed to providing a sustainable energy transportation system to the state.

“For over 25 years, we have supported CTDOT with reliable transportation, delivering over 900 New Flyer buses and MCI coaches,” says Chris Stoddart, president of New Flyer and MCI. “With a goal of building more livable and sustainable communities, CTDOT is now counting on New Flyer technology for zero-emission adoption at scale.”

Additionally, PAAC, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., has converted options to order six more 40-foot zero-emission, battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE heavy-duty transit buses.

PAAC is the second largest public transit agency in Pennsylvania, providing more than 62 million annual passenger trips in Allegheny County. In 2019, PAAC started its zero-emission transition to improve air quality, enhance community quality of life and protect the environment.

PAAC’s purchase, supported by FTA Low or No Emission (Low-No) Grant Program funds, will replace end of life diesel vehicles with battery-electric buses. In 2019, PAAC ordered its first two New Flyer electric buses, with the contract including options to buy eight more buses over the next five years. The additional six will bring PAAC’s zero-emission fleet to eight Xcelsior CHARGE buses.

New Flyer delivers immediate emission reduction through its battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE and fuel cell-electric Xcelsior CHARGE H2 buses and supports zero-emission deployments through New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions, which provides safe and reliable infrastructure services for smart, sustainable mobility projects.

For information on New Flyer’s zero-emission buses, click here.

For information on New Flyer’s infrastructure services, click here.

Photo Source